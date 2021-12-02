Cipher (CPR) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $116,667.46 and $2,954.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00337634 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001301 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $802.71 or 0.01410795 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

