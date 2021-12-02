JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 825 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

