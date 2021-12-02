Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $326,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 769,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $416.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $147.69 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

