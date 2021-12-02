$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $915.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,553. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

