M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Update

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 1,048,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,775.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTHRF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut M3 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut M3 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get M3 alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTHRF remained flat at $$52.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028. M3 has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Portal, Evidence Solutions, Overseas, Clinical Platform, and Others. The Medical Portal segment provides the medical-related marketing support and research services. The Evidence Solutions segment includes clinical research support business, medical clinical trials management, and management support business.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.