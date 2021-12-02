Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 3,992 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 360,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,696,105. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

