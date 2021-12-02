Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,731,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 1,105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 26,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

