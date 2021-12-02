Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in November

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHRNF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 229,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.62.
About Khiron Life Sciences
