Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$72.00 Price Target for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$72.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.67.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.05. The company had a trading volume of 944,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$51.10 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$57.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Insiders sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $632,528 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

