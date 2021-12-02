Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SIG traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $89.90. 62,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,956. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

