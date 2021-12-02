$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.53. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 212.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 179.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.03. 15,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,681. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

