Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 0.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 158,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 329,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 13,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,433. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

