Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $33.58 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

