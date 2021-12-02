JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.38. 107,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,723. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.