CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $35.64. 453,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
