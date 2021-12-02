Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.71.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LII traded up $8.57 on Friday, reaching $310.53. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,889. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $3,586,605 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

