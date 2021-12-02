ROCKI Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. ROCKI has a market cap of $3.35 million and $772,515.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.39 or 0.07863891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,863.22 or 0.99938915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021176 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

