Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00197126 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003367 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.67 or 0.00633885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067866 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

