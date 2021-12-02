Walt Disney (DIS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS):
- 11/29/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $209.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $219.00.
- 11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $218.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.
- 10/7/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE DIS traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.34. 709,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,074. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.88.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
