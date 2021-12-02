Walt Disney (DIS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS):

11/29/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $209.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $219.00.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $218.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

10/7/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.34. 709,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,074. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.88.

Get The Walt Disney Company alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 69,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.