Cohen Lawrence B Sells 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $45.75 on Thursday, reaching $2,878.11. 37,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,865.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,725.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

