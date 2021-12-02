General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,573 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,293. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.85, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.