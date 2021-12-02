First Bancorp Inc ME Takes $809,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.56.

Shares of CRM opened at $251.50 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.61. The stock has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

