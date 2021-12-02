Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

