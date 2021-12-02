First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $970,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,832.36 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,865.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,725.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

