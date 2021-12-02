Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

SCHG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.48. 4,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,477. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

