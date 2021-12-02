Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $137.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

