First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the October 31st total of 670,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,937,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,978,000 after purchasing an additional 737,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after purchasing an additional 722,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,711,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the period.

