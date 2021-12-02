Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 51,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.