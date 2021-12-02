Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Declines By 45.3%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the October 31st total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

FTMNF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

FTMNF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 2,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.