KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 8.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.18. 1,883,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,194,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.06 and a beta of -1.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of KE by 185.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 71,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 205.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,205,000 after acquiring an additional 771,520 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KE by 160.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in KE by 281.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

