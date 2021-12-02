Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading 12.9% Higher

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) traded up 12.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 436,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 76,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

