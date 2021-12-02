RFG Advisory LLC Has $704,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 138,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,607.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NIKE stock opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

