Fundamentun LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

