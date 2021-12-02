Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. 62 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

