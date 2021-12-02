Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($10.74).

LEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.77) target price on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $345.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. Leoni has a twelve month low of €6.08 ($6.90) and a twelve month high of €18.50 ($21.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.09.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

