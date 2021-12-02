Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $71.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.02 million and the lowest is $70.45 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,308,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,154,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,596,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $232.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

