Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert Sells 1,170 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 1,170 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $17,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 108,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,568. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $21,192,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after buying an additional 437,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.