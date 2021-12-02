James F. Oneil Purchases 50,000 Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 98,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,796. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 732,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 198,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 411,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

