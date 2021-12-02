Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $220,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $618.91. 82,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $647.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

