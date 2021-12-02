Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $271.02. The company had a trading volume of 142,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

