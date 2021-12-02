Veritas Investment Research Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.29.

NA stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$96.07. 999,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,270. The company has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.49.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

