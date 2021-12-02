Veritas Investment Research Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.29.

NA stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$96.07. 999,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,270. The company has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.49.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

