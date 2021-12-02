WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.29-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.30.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.19. 34,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

