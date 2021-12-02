Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.33. The stock had a trading volume of 111,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $139.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

