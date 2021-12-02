The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given New GBX 5,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,848 ($76.40) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($60.62) to GBX 4,120 ($53.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,023 ($65.63).

BKG traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,459 ($58.26). 245,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,083. The firm has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,372.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,811.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,053 ($52.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

