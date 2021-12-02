Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Set at C$19.50 by Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) has been given a C$19.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.13.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

