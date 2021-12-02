Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Set at C$19.50 by Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) has been given a C$19.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.13.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

