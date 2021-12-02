Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 427,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,868,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

