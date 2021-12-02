Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $134.75 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $134,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.77. 279,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.86 and a 200 day moving average of $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

