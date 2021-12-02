Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.8% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $385.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,718,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

