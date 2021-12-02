Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,445,000 after purchasing an additional 258,350 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $385.44. 2,463,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,718,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

