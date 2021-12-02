Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 762.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,252. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.95. The company has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

